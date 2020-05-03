Date for JEE Main and NEET to be revealed

The Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) will announce the dates of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on May 5, 2020, as confirmed by the sources from the ministry. The entrance examinations were earlier deferred till May-end due to lockdown.

Earlier, the HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal told the Indian Express that the ministry is consulting stakeholders like the boards of examinations, IITs, and other agencies involved in logistical operations of JEE and NEET before announcing the next dates.

The JEE Main was earlier scheduled to be held between April 7 and 11, while NEET on May 3. There are roughly 16 lakh candidates registered to appear for the medical entrance test NEET and 9 lakh for JEE (Main).