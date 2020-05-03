Emirates Loto prize worth 1 million dirham shared by three

Luck has blessed three people in UAE as they had shared 1 million Dirham prize money in the Emirates Loto prize. The winners will get Dh 333,333 each after matching five out of six numbers.

Another 122 lucky players collected a cash prize of Dh 300 each and 2,180 entrants won a free play for the next draw.

The winning numbers were 6, 17, 20, 27, 32 and 39. With no winner for the Dh 45 million jackpot, the match six jackpot prize will be increased to Dh 50 million for the next draw.

Entrants can buy Emirates Loto collectible and choose to opt-in to the draw by selecting six numbers from one to forty-nine. Players can register from home via the Emirates Loto website or mobile app. The next draw will be held on May 9 at 10 pm.