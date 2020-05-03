Here is a pic from Rishi Kapoor’s prayer meet

Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor organised a prayer meet for the late actor at their Mumbai residence. Rishi Kapoor passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday morning after fighting cancer for a prolonged time.

Now, a picture from the Bobby actor’s prayer meet has been circulating among the netizens. The photo has been shared on social media by several fan pages on their respective accounts and it is breaking the hearts of many. In the photograph, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen sitting next to a picture of the late actor in their home. Ranbir can be seen wearing a saffron turban in the photograph.

Here is the photo: