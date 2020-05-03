Police arrested 2 for organizing iftar party

Uttar Pradesh police has arrested two people for organizing iftar party. The UP police has arrested two men identified as Pappu and Mausam for organizing a public Iftar party in front of Jama Masjid in Mohalla Chauthaiya Patti in Greater Noida. Police has registered a FIR against 19 people under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for violating lockdown norms.

After getting the information about the iftar party the Jewar Police rushed to the scene and nabbed the two accused. Other people involved in the case are absconding and a search is underway to apprehend them.

On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh police had reportedly arrested two men, namely, , for amidst Coronavirus lockdown. Moreover, a case has also been filed against 19 other people for flouting social distancing norms and lockdown guidelines