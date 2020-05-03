Police arrested four for molesting three nurses

Assam police has arrested four people for allegedly attempting to molest three nurses. The incident was reported from Bishwanath district in Assam.

The men had molested the nurses while they were going to their duty. The accused tried to molest them in

front of a petrol pump at Dagaon on Saturday night. One of the accused was nabbed by the public and handed

them over to police while the other three managed to escape. The police arrested the three on Sunday morning.

Police has registered a case against the four. The nurses hail from Lakhimpur and work at a hospital

in Biswanath district.