Top nude model reveals why she quit nursing: See pics

A top nude model has revelaed the reason why she quit her nursing profession. The 27-year-old model from Atlanta, Georgia has become a top Instagram model after quitting nursing profession.

The model known by her social media name ‘Snow Black’ has revealed that he quit the nursing profession after the death of a patient. She also revealed that as a nurse at a paediatric care home earning $28 per hour. She has also revealed that he earns US dollar 200 k (1,51,20,200.00 Indian Rupee) annually via posting erotic pictures and videos online. She has a whopping 1.2 million followers.

“I used to be a nurse. My patient died and I was his nurse for a few years so I was emotionally devastated. I cried every day for a while and I decided I just couldn’t do it anymore. “I just couldn’t see children die. It was a very emotional time for me. I was already on Instagram while being a nurse so it was an easy transition. I made $28 an hour as a nurse. I loved my job but it was very stressful”, she said to a tabloid.

“No one ever talks about the emotional stress that nurses and doctors and anyone in the medical profession go through. You are in charge of someone’s life. I loved my patients so much”, she added.