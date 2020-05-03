UK PM’s baby boy named after the doctor

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds named their new-born baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas, after their grandfathers and the two doctors who saved the United Kingdom prime minister’s life during his hospitalisation last month with COVID-19.

Announcing the news on social media, Symonds, 32, said the baby was named after the UK Prime Minister’s grandfather Wilfred and her grandfather Lawrie, with Nicholas a nod to the National Health Service doctors – Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart.

Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson was born on Wednesday at University College Hospital in London.

In an Instagram post revealing the name, Symonds also thanked the staff of that hospital, saying: “I couldn’t be happier. My heart is full.”

The picture alongside the post shows Symonds cradling the new-born, who can be seen with a full head of hair and wrapped in a cream blanket.