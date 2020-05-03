Zoom login details put for sale! Know the details here

Hackers have put more than half a million login details for the teleconferencing app Zoom on the dark web, reported the Sunday Times.

The logins were put up for sale at 1 pence (1.25 cents) each and were discovered and bought by cybersecurity intelligence company Cyble, the paper said. Cyble bought the logins from a Russian-speaking person on the Telegram messaging service, which allows anonymous messaging.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. has seen global usage of its service surge during coronavirus shutdowns, but has come under increasing pressure over vulnerabilities in the app’s software encryption. The company has been sued amid accusations it hid flaws in its app and has seen cases of online trolls sneak in and disrupt web meetings with profanity and pornography.