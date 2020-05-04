3 CRPF jawans martyred in terrorist attack in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir

3 CRPF jawans were martyred and 7 have been injured in terrorist attack in Handwara. The militants has attacked CRPF patrol party near Qaziabad area on Monday May 04.The attack by the terrorists come one day after the death of five security personnel in an encounter.

One terrorist was neutralised by security forces in retaliation. Area has been cordoned off following the incident.

This is the second battle in the same region. In the first face-off that began on Saturday, five personnel including two Army officers – a colonel and a major — were killed.

Armed forces and J-K Police had begun a joint anti-terrorist operation on Saturday and rescued many civilians during the operation, an official statement said.