Actress Jennifer Winget accomplishes yet another milestone on Instagram ; See Pics
TV star Jennifer Winget now has nine million followers on Instagram.
With this, the actress becomes one of the highest followed television celebrities in India, along with Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. Incidentally, there are other TV celebs as Kapil Sharma and Mouni Roy who are ahead of Jennifer, but these celebrities notably also have a sufficient presence in Bollywood.
Social distancing is crucial during this trying time and we’re all in this together. It’s funny if you come to think of it, but a virus has managed to equalise us all – caste, class, religion and creed. But Social distancing doesn’t need to be boring. While this video will seem like a plea to stay indoors and stay safe (and not be callous and come out celebrating just yet?), I also come bearing tips on how to turn this self isolation positively around and make it more about self care and shifting the focus on mental health. So stay tuned to my stories, take a look at what I’ve been up to. Be my quarantine? ??
Jennifer has lately impressed fans with her performance as Maya Mehrotra in “Beyhad 2”. In fact, her role of Maya, across two seasons since 2016, was been a major reason of her soaring popularity.
Her other popular performances on the small screen are Kumud Desai in “Saraswatichandra” and Zoya Siddiqui in “Bepannah”.
