Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 248,000 globally

More than 3.5 million people worldwide have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, and over 248,000 have died.

In the United States, there have been over 1.1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. More than 67,000 Americans have died.

As per the World Health Organization, last week the U.S. suffered its deadliest 24-hour period. Despite that, many areas of the country are starting to ease social distancing restrictions.

Russia has recorded its highest daily rise in confirmed coronavirus cases with 10,633 new cases. Spain and Italy both saw their lowest one-day death increases since mid-March.