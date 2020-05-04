Coronavirus : Imran Khan announces financial assistance for jobless Pakistanis

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched a unique project of providing cash assistance to workers especially daily wagers who lost jobs due to prolonged lockdown in the country.

He launched a dedicated online portal for individuals who were rendered jobless due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and vowed that every registered jobless person would get the assistance. As everyone cannot register online due to illiteracy, a registration desk at Union councils will be allotted to volunteers of Tigers Force to enroll these daily wagers who need help. Every individual who lost job will get Rs12,000 cas assistance under Ehasas (care) programme. They need to register on https://ehsaas.nadra.gov.pk/.