Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 : MHA issues fresh directive to states, UTs

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reminded all states and Union Territories (UTs) that relaxations given for the inter-state movement of people was available only to ‘distressed people’ and not for persons residing at workplaces and wish to visit native places.

Issuing a notification to all States and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the home ministry allowed inter-state movement of such stranded persons, who had moved from their native places or workplaces, just before the lockdown period, but could not return on account of restrictions placed on movement of persons and vehicles as part of lockdown measures.

Referring to its order on Wednesday, the Union home ministry stated,”The facilitation envisaged in the orders is meant for such distressed persons, but does not extend to those categories of persons, who are otherwise residing normally at places, other than the native places for purposes of work etc., and who wish to visit their native places in normal course.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the MHA had said that tourists, students and pilgrims who do not have symptoms of coronavirus and who were stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown can return to their home states. Since Friday, the Centre allowed their movement through trains and buses with certain conditions that include consent of both sending and receiving states, maintenance of social distancing norms besides others.

Notably, the MHA’s fresh directive came as several persons approaching authorities requesting them to visit their native places citing Home Ministry’s earlier orders.