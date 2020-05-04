Coronavirus Lockdown : Tipplers violate social distancing norms, lathicharge outside liquor shop ; Watch Video

Delhi Police on Monday resorted to mild lathicharge outside a liquor store at Kashmere Gate in the national capital after people flouted social distancing norms outside the shop. Liquor shops opened on Monday after a 40-day lockdown.

Similar scenes were also witnessed outside a liquor store in Chandan Nagar (near Vivek Vihar).

Meanwhile, the liquor store in Karol Bagh had to be shut as people failed to maintain social distancing. The information was provided by SHO, Karol Bagh, Maninder Singh.

Notably, the Delhi government had issued an order permitting state-run liquor shops outside COVID-19 containment zones to open from 9 am to 6.30 pm in the city. While issuing the order, the government had also ordered the deployment of marshals at these stores in order to ensure that people maintain social distancing.