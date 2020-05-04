Coronavirus : Total number of COVID19 postive cases crosses 3.5 million globally

The number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 3.5 million mark, according to the Washington-based Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the overall number of cases worldwide stood at 3,507,053, the university’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) said in its latest update.

The US continued to lead the global tally with 1,158,041 cases, followed by Spain (217,466), Italy (210,717), the UK (187,842), France (168,925), Germany (165,664), Russia (134,687), Turkey (126,045), and Brazil (101,826).

In terms of COVID-19 fatalities, the US accounted for the world’s highest at 67,682, the CSSE data revealed. The other countries with more than 20,000 fatalities were Italy (28,884), the UK (28,446), Spain (25,264), and France (24,864).