COVID 19: Kashmir valley declared red zone

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has declared the entire Kashmir valley and three district of Jammu region as “red zone” based on overall assessment of the coronavirus situation and expected movement of stranded persons to the union territory.

The classification of districts was given in an order issued by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Sunday night.

The Union health ministry had classified four districts of Jammu and Kashmir — Srinagar, Bandipora, Anantnag and Shopian — in red zone. The central government has allowed the administration of States and union territories to classify additional districts as red or orange zones.

However, States and UTs are not allowed to lower the zone classification of a district.

s per the order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, entire Kashmir valley, which comprises ten districts has been declared as red zone.

In Jammu region, three districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua are in red zone, it said.