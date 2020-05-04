COVID 19: Liquor shops closed again after large crowds

Hours after liquor stores re-opened across India this morning, many shops in Delhi were shut again as huge crowds gathered outside the outlets, not following the social distancing norm.

Last week, as the nationwide shutdown to check the spread of coronavirus was extended by another two weeks, the Union Home Ministry said that except in containment areas, standalone liquor shops can re-open across the country. These shops should not be located in markets and malls in urban areas, the government said, adding that minimum six-feet social distancing should be ensured, while no more than five people are allowed inside a shop at a time.

Across India, the COVID-19 count has crossed the 40,000-mark, more than 1,300 people have died.

In Delhi, policemen were seen resorting to force in several parts of the city as they tried to control crowds outside liquor stores this morning. Nearly 100 liquor shops were permitted to open in the national capital that has over 90 containment zones; the city has so far reported over 4,500 COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

The city should “allow minimum relaxations”, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said this afternoon.

In neighboring Haryana, the shops remain shut as the district excise and taxation department has not received any fresh directive from the state government. Like Haryana, Punjab has also not allowed the resumption of sale of alcohol.