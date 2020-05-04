Covid-19 Updates: 12 coronavirus deaths reported in Oman

12 People had lost their lives due to coronavirus in Oman. This was reported by Oman News Agency (ONA), quoting Ministry of Health in Oman.

In the last 24 hours, 69 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Oman. The new cases include 37 Omanis and 32 expats.The total number o Covid-19 patients has been rised to 2637. 816 patients had recovered from the virus in the country.

On Monday, the the Ministry of Health and the Muscat Municipality has announced a a total lockdown on an industrial area in Muscat that houses expat workers. The lockdown, which will go into effect today, was imposed on the Al Wadi Al Kabir area and will remain closed until further notice. Mass gatherings for Ramadan have been banned and the current lockdown in Muscat was extended until May 8.