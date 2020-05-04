Covid-19 Updates: 2353 new coronavirus cases reported in India

The Ministry of Health has updated the coronavirus data on Monday.As per the updated data, the number of coronavirus cases in the country has rised to 42,836.

2353 new coronavirus cases has been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The country now has 29,453 are active cases while 11,707 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals.

72 People had lost their lived due the deadly pandemic. The total death toll has climbed to 1,373.

The recovery rate of India stands at 27.52 percent. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has maintained that India`s COVID-19 mortality rate of 3.2% is the lowest in the world.