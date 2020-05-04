Covid-19 Updates: 295 coronavirus cases reported in Kuwait

295 new coronavirus cases were reported in Kuwait. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has rised to 5278. This was announced by Kuwait’s Ministry of Health on Monday.

In the last 24 hours two more people had died due to the pandemic. The total death toll has reached 40. Meanwhile, the coronavirus recoveries have climbed to 1,947 in total after 171 people more were cured.

The cases were proven negative according to laboratory and radiological tests. They will be transferred to the rehabilitation wing of hospital, designated to receive those infected with the virus, in preparation for their discharge in the next two days.