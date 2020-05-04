COVID 29: BSF headquarter partially sealed after staff tests positive

Two floors of the Border Security Force headquarters in Delhi have been sealed after a staff member was tested positive for COVID-19, informed the officials today.

The eight-storeyed BSF head office is located in the CGOs complex on Lodhi road that also houses the Central Reserve Police Force headquarters, which was placed under similar sealing on Sunday after two staffers tested positive.

“A head constable of the BSF working in the force headquarters has been found COVID-19 positive late night on May 3. He last attended office on May 1,” a BSF spokesperson said.

He was working in an office on the 2nd floor. Offices on first and second floors of the headquarters have been closed as a precaution,” he said.

All those who came in his contact have been identified and quarantined. They will also be tested for coronavirus, he added.

The BSF head office houses the office of its Director General (DG) and other senior commanders apart from its operational and administrative wings.

Prior to the detection of the case, the spokesperson said the headquarters was closed early by 4.00 pm on Friday as a special precautionary measure.

Officials said this was done as the head constable had then exhibited some illness symptoms and he was immediately sent for medical care.

All attending staff vacated offices and the entire office complex was thoroughly sanitised with prescribed disinfectants, the spokesperson said.

The head office was closed on Saturday and Sunday and ‘no staff other than the security personnel and the control room members in limited numbers worked in the headquarters’, he said