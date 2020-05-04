Date of evacuation of stranded Indian expats announced

The union government may launch its evacuation process to bring back the stranded Indian expats on May 7. The evacuation process will be carried out in a phased manner. The expats will be bring back to country on Indian Air Force aircraft and naval ships.

The union government has earlier has announced that it has prepared a mega plan for bringing back the Indians who were stranded in various countries. The Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens.

This facility would be made available on payment-basis. Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel.

Medical screening of passengers would be done before taking the flight. Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel. During the journey, all these passengers would have to follow the protocols, such as the Health Protocols, issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.