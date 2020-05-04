celebritiesEntertainment

Demi Rose sets fire to internet with her monokini picture: See pics

May 4, 2020, 11:58 pm IST

Actress and Model Demi Rose is a sensation on social media. The model is a pet of netizens as she always entertains them with her hot pictures which shows her curves.

Demi Rose  has shared a  picture of herself in a monokini with a deep plunging neckline that split ample bosom. In the picture, Demi Rose can be seen wearing a glitzy monokini with a deep plunging neckline.

She can be seen positing seductively while teasing the nape of her neck. “Let your energy speak for itself”, she captioned the post.

In most of her posts, she urges her fans to stay at home and help slow down the pandemic.

 

