First two flights with evacuated Indians possibly to fly to Kerala

The Indian government has prepared the master plan to evacuate the expat Indians stranded in various countries. In the first phase the expats in UAE will be evacuated. And it is hinted that the first two flights will be to Kerala. This was informed by Indian ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor.

The Indian missions in the UAE will coordinate evacuation operations of citizens, and will cull out the first list of distressed citizens to fly home on May 7.

The first two flights are expected to fly to Kerala as the union government had earlier said that expats from Kerala would be the first ones to be brought since the state is well prepared to accommodate about 200,000 people at quarantine centres and hospitals.

“We will make a flight manifesto and will decide who will go on which flight. The list will be made from those who are already registered on our website,” said the Kapoor .

The travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships.

The list of passengers will be given to Air India, which will issue tickets. The evacuation is on payment basis and non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel.

Kapoor said people can make payment either through the Air India website or at their city offices as is the norm while booking tickets.

197,000 Indians in UAE have registered for repatriation. Those travelling first will include Indian workers in distress, medical cases, pregnant women, and a few on tourist and visit visas.