‘Good News For Boozers’: State government announces ‘home delivery’ of liquor

Giving a big smile to all boozers, the state government has decided to home deliver liquor. The Chhattisgarh state government has decided to launch home delivery of liquor in the state. Meanwhile the liquor shops in the state has reopened on Monday.

The liquor shops in the state will function from 8 am to 7 pm. A person will not be allowed to buy more than 5 litre of liquor from the store at a time.

The state excise department has announced that in order to maintain social distancing, it would provide home delivery facilities in some big colonies and settlements. The order issued by the State Excise Department detailed that the delivery boys to carry out the purpose would be hired by a placement agency and the rate of delivered liquor would be determined after calculating the cost of hiring the manpower agency.

“To maintain social distancing, we have decided to provide home delivery to some big colonies and settlements. The liquor will also be available at the liquor vends, but if anyone asks for its home delivery, the liquor will be delivered,” Chhattisgarh’s excise minister Kawasi Lakhma said.

