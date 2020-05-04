HBD Trisha Krishnan : Here are some unknown facts about the actress

Trisha Krishnan is an Indian film actress and model, who primarily works in Tamil and Telugu language films. She was noticed after winning several beauty pageants like the Miss Madras contest (1999), which marked her entry into filmdom.

After appearing in a supporting role in the 1999 Tamil film Jodi, she had her first lead role in the 2002 film Mounam Pesiyadhe. She later rose to fame starring in the successful films, Saamy (2003) and Ghilli (2004) in Tamil cinema and Varsham (2004) in Telugu cinema, for which she secured her first South Filmfare Best Actress Award.

She went on to win the award two more times for Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (2005) and Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule (2007). In 2010, she made her Bollywood début in Khatta Meetha.She was seen in her career best performances in Abhiyum Naanum (2008), Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010) for which she won Vijay Award for Favourite Heroine and was nominated for Filmfare Best Tamil Actress Award.

Trisha started her film career at the age of 17 with an uncredited role as Simran’s friend in Jodi. Before appearing in films, she won the Miss Salem beauty pageant, and later the same year, the Miss Madras contest. She had also won the Miss India 2001 pageant’s ‘Beautiful Smile’ award.

This led to Trisha getting offers for films. Before becoming a model, Trisha wanted to make her career in Criminal Psychology.

She also appeared in Falguni Pathak’s music video Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye as Ayesha Takia’s friend, which was directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, audience were drawn to Ayesha and Trisha’s innocence.

Trisha had an affair with Bahubali fame actor Bhallaldev i.e. Rana Daggubati. Trisha’s first affair was with Tollywood’s most famous actor Vijay despite the latter being married at that time.

Trisha got engaged to businessman Varun Manian in the month of January 2015, but in May 2015, she confirmed that the couple had ended their engagement.

Trisha has won several awards in her career so far. She won Vijay Award for Favourite Heroine and was nominated for Filmfare Best Tamil Actress Award.