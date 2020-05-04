‘I will give you lead role if you show me your tool’: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana reveals about casting couch experience he has faced

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed that he has also faced casting couch in the industry. In an interview given the actor has recalled the experience.

“A casting director had told me, ‘I’ll give you the lead role if you showed me your tool. I told him I’m straight and I politely refused his offer”, said the actor in an interview given to Pinkvilla.

“Initially, there used to be auditions where they would take your solo test. Then suddenly, the number started increasing and there would be 50 people in the same room. When I protested, they asked me to leave. So I have faced rejections”, the actor added.

Ayushmann made his film debut in 2012, with ‘Vicky Donor’.

“Also, I’m well equipped to handle failure now because of the failures I saw at the very beginning of my career. Had I never witnessed the lows, I don’t think I would be able to handle it if it came now. Everything changes every Friday. I have just been lucky to have a few great Fridays in the last two-three years”, the actor said.