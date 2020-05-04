Know how to last longer during sex

Sex is an integral part of life. Sex is the basis of a healthy relationship. But one of the main problem that men faces during sex is they end up very early. Everybody want to last longer in bed.

As per research, sex lasts somewhere between seven to 15 minutes. But you can prolong the activity and make sex more enjoyable. And here some easy ways to last longer in bed.

1.Edging:

Edging is one of the most common and easiest sexual practices to last longer in bed. Edging or orgasm control is a form of controlling an orgasm just when you’re about to cum. Delaying an orgasm just when you’re about to climax can make sex an even more desirable experience.

2.More foreplay:

The golden rule about sex is that ‘more the foreplay, the better the sex’. Indulging in more foreplay will not only make sex last longer but also add more spice to your sex life.

3.Play with sex toys:

Introducing a sex toy in the bedroom can work wonder for your sex life.

4.Try a new sex position:

Trying a new sex position is always fun and also it helps to extend the time.

5.Sex Games:

Lookup a few sex games on the internet and incorporate them into the bedroom. For instance, you both could write down some of your fantasies on paper and make chits of it and put it in a container. After shuffling properly, have one of you pick up a chit and incorporate that fantasy in the bedroom. Sounds fun, eh?