UPSC announced its decision on civil service examination

The Union Public Service Commission has on Monday announced its decision on the Civil Service Examination 2020. The UPSC has decided to postpone the civil services preliminary exam “until further notice”. The exam was scheduled to be held on on May 31.

The new date of the examination will be announced after May 20. This was announced after a meeting of the senior officials of UPSC chaired by Arvind Saxena.



“UPSC has done what needed to be done,” said an official privy to the developments. “In the current scenario where Covid-19 is spreading, it is not feasible to hold such a large scale exam.The date will be decided in due course of time after evaluating the situation”, said a top official of UPSC to Hindustan Times.

Nearly 10 lakh people register for the civil services preliminary examination every year. Nearly 1.6 lakh functionaries participate in conducting the exam across 2,500 centres.