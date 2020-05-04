“Vacate all areas of J&K under illegal occupation” : India issues demarche to Pakistan

India on Monday slammed Pakistan over an order by that country’s supreme court allowing the conduct of general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Demarching senior Pakistan diplomat, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) lodged a strong protest, saying that Pakistan or its judiciary has no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it.

“It was clearly conveyed that the entire Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India by virtue of its fully legal and irrevocable accession,” the MEA said.

The MEA further said that the India’s position in the matter is reflected in the resolution passed by the Parliament in 1994 by consensus.

India’s reponse to Pakistan comes over its Supreme Court’s order which allowed the amendment to the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Order of 2018 to conduct the general elections in the region.

“India completely rejects such actions and continued attempts to bring material changes in Pakistan occupied areas of the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” the MEA further said.

The MEA said Pakistan’s recent actions can neither hide the “illegal occupation” of parts of union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by it nor the “grave human rights violations, exploitation and denial of freedom” to the people residing in these areas for the past seven decades.