Young Hindu boy Rahul Dev creates new history in Pakistan

A young Hindu boy has created a new history in Pakistan as he was selected as a pilot in Pakistan Air Force. This is for the fist time in the history of Islamic Republic of Pakistan that a man from minority Hindu community becoming a pilot in the Air Force.

Rahul Dev, who hails from Tharparkar, the largest district in Sindh province has been selected as a general duty pilot officer in the Pakistan Air Force. Majority of the Hindu minority in the Pakistan lives in the Sindh province.

All Pakistan Hindu Panchayat Secretary Ravi Dawani expressed happiness over Dev’s appointment. He said many members of the minority community are serving in the civil service as well as the army. Many doctors in the country also belong to the Hindu community. He said that if the government continues to focus on the minorities, then in the coming days many Rahul Devs will be ready to serve the country.