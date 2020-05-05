Coronavirus : Modi Government’s mega evacuation plan to begin from May 7

Narendra Modi-led government is planning to bring back around 14,800 Indian nationals stranded in 12 countries. The government would operate 64 special flights to repatriate Indians from 12 countries —the UAE, the UK, the US, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.

Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express would operate these special flights from May 7 to 13. The government is expected to run more repatriation flights after May 13.

India is likely to conduct 10 flights to the UAE, seven flights each to the US and the UK, five to Saudi Arabia, five to Singapore and two flights to Qatar.It is also likely to conduct seven flights each to Malaysia and Bangladesh, five each to Kuwait and Philippines, two each to Oman and Bahrain, the officials noted.

Out of the 64 repatriation flights, 15 would be from Kerala, 11 each would be from Delhi and Tamil Nadu, seven each would be from Maharashtra and Telangana, and remaining flights would be from five other states, the officials said.