Coronavirus : UAE announces 567 new cases of COVID19, 11 deaths

UAE reported 567 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in a press briefing on Monday. 11 deaths were also announced.

Dr Amna Al Dahhak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson of the UAE Government said this brings the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 14,730, and the overall fatalities to 137. An additional 18,698 tests were conducted across the country, she added, which led to the detection of the new cases.

UAE has reported 2,966 recoveries in total, inlcuding the 203 recoveries announced on Monday.

She highlighted the innovative treatment for COVID-19 infection developed by the UAE. Dr. Amna said the treatment is being subjected to clinical trials for the first time in the UAE. She also outlined the results of a number of scientific research conducted in the country.