Entertainment DHCinema DHLatest NewsCinemaEntertainment

Digital streaming date of ‘Betaal’ produced by Shah Rukh Khan announced

May 5, 2020, 10:31 pm IST

The digital streaming date of a  web series produced by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan named ‘Betaal’ was announced. Digital streaming platform Netflix has announced this.

“Betaal” will be start streaming on May 24 on Netflix. The series is written and directed by Patrick Graham. Nikhil Mahajan is the co-director of the show.  “Betaal” stars Viineet Kumar Singh and Aahana Kumra.The series is co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix.

View this post on Instagram

They look psyched! Almost as psyched as we are. #Betaal coming soon!

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on

“Here’s 1st look of #Betaal, our upcoming horror-thriller web series, starring @ItsViineetKumar, @AahanaKumra & directed by #PatrickGraham, @iamnm. “Produced by @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan @_GauravVerma, it premieres May 24 on @NetflixIndia,” the tweet on the official page of Red Chillies Entertainment read.

Shah Rukh earlier produced spy thriller “Bard of Blood”, featuring Emraan Hashmi, for the streamer.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close