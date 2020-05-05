Fuel sales plunged in India due to lockdown

The data released by the fuel retailers in the country has revealed that the consumption of fuel has declined in the country due to the lockdown imposed nationwide to contain the spread of coronavirus. As per the date released, fuel sales in April has fell by 61% and 57% from a year earlier.

90% of the retail fuel outlets in the country is owned by public sector oil companies like Indian Oil Corporation , Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum. The petrol and diesel sales in first half of April declined by 61% and 64%, respectively.

Overall fuel sales during the month declined by 50% from a year ago. India’s overall refined fuel demand includes consumption of fuel oil, bitumen and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Jet fuel sales in April declined by about 92%, the provisional industry data showed.