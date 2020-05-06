Actress Sunny Leone shares her latest TikTok video on Instagram : Watch Here

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has become quite active on social media ever since the coronavirus lockdown began/ Not only this, she has even started her own series titled ‘Locked Up With Sunny.’ Her recent video in which she played a prank on husband Daniel Weber left the Netizens roll on the floor laughing. Now she’s back with another one in which she can be seen mopping the floor of her house but in style. By the look of things, she is making merry while the new ‘job profile’ lasts. Taking to Instagram, Sunny has shared a TikTok video where she can be seen dancing even as she mops the floor.

Captioning the video, Sunny wrote, “Hmmmm… if I’m forced to mop, well then… #lockedupwithsunny.” Have a look: