Adele’s birthday pic with her incredible transformation shocks internet

Popular pop singer Adele’s return gift to her fans on her birthday was a photo of her new persona. Adele, who adapted a dietary change sometime last year after her separation from former husband Simon Konecki, officially introduced a much, much leaner version of herself – she lost a lot of extra kilos – in her birthday post on May 5, in which she thanked her fans for showering her with best wishes.

The ‘Skyfall’ singer has shared a note of gratitude for COVID-19 warriors in her post: “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020, okay bye thanks x,” the 32-year-old singer captioned her post but it’s her photo that stole the show and broke the Internet.

Here is the pic: