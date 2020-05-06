Al Qaeda Chief urges Indian Muslims to wage jihad against India

Almost a year after its chief Ayman al-Zawahiri asked militants in Kashmir to step up terror attacks against India, Al Qaeda on Monday urged Indian Muslims to join the Islamist jihad.

Al-Qaeda Chief Ayman-Al-Zawahiri urged the Indian Muslims to join the jihad against India. This comes days after the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation(OIC), the Kuwaiti government, and many Arab activists accused India of being an Islamophobic country. Yemen’s Al-Qaeda in the Arab Peninsula(AQAP) which is a globally banned terror outfit issued a statement accusing India waging war against Muslims in the country.

Crying foul against the Citizenship Amendment Act, enacted by the Modi government which proposes citizenship to persecuted religious minority communities of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, the AQAP had alleged that the Indian government has taken several steps against Muslims.

The anti-India statements coming from the Arab countries are a part of Pakistani propaganda against India over the Citizenship Amendment Act and revocation of Article 370 in the erstwhile states of Jammu and Kashmir, also the widespread criticism of Tablighi jamaat which turned out to be a super spreader of the Wuhan coronavirus infection in India.