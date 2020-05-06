Byju’s Raveendran in Forbes billionaire’s list

With the pandemic corona virus impacting the economy, fortunes of the Indian billionaires have also fallen hollow. While the total number of Indian billionaires has come down to 102 as against 106 in 2019, their collective net worth has also taken a dip by 23 per cent to $313 billion, according to Forbes.

But some, like Byju Raveendran, former Math tutor and founder of edtech company BYJU’s, found themselves for the first time on the global rich list. With a estimated net worth of $1.8 billion, Raveendran became India’s youngest billionaire to be on the coveted list. In January, BYJU’s was valued at $8 billion in its last round of funding. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and China’s Tencent are some of its investors.

Reliance Industries’ Chairman Mukesh Ambani retained the top spot on the list with an estimated net worth of $36.8 billion, followed by the retail tycoon and founder of Avenue Supermarts (DMart supermarkets chain) Radhakishan Damani with an estimated net worth of $13.8 billion, making him India’s second-richest person for the very first time. Shiv Nadar, co-founder of HCL Group, took the third spot with an estimated net worth of $11.9 billion.