Coronavirus : Govt extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 29

Telangana government on Tuesday decided to extend novel coronavirus lockdown in the state till May 29. The Southern state has taken this decision after a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao at the Pragati Bhavan. The cabinet also discussed the corona control measures. With this, Telangana became the first state to extend lockdown after May 17.

“Public should complete the purchase of essential items by 6 pm and they should reach their residences. There will be a curfew in the state from 7 pm. If anyone is found outside, police will initiate action,” Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao said.