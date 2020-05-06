Coronavirus : Karnataka Govt announces huge relief package benefiting farmers, barbers, drivers

Karnataka government announces relief package benefiting farmers, MSMEs, handloom weavers, flower growers, washermen, barbers, auto and taxi drivers among others.

A package of Rs. 1610 crores will be released as #COVID19 financial package. One time compensation of Rs 5000 will be given to 230,000 barbers and 775,000 drivers: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa.

We have sent around 1 lakh people in 3500 buses and trains, back to their home towns. I have also appealed to the migrant workers to stay as the construction work has resumed now says Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa.