Covid-19: Country announces extension of visa ban

The union government has extended the the visa ban on Wednesday. The Ministry of Home Affairs has indefinitely extended the suspension of most visas granted to foreigners.

Only holders of visas belonging diplomatic, official, UN and other international organizations, employment and project categories will be allowed to enter India. The visa ban was announced by the union government on April 17.

According to the new order issued, the ordinary visas will remain suspended till prohibition on international air travel of passengers from and to India is lifted by the government of India,. The suspension also applies to the category of Overseas Citizens of India, people of Indian origin who do not need visas to travel to India.

Meanwhile, the Ministry issued detailed four-page Standard Operating Protocols, SOP, for Indians returning to India beginning this week from the Gulf and elsewhere in the world.