Covid-19 Updates: 1352 recoveries reported in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated the data of coronavirus in the country. As per the updated data,1687 new confirmed cases of coronavirus has been reported in the country. The total number of coronavirus infection in Saudi Arabia has reached at 31,998.

1352 recoveries were also reported on Wednesday. The total recoveries in the country has reached at 6,783. There are 137 cases in intensive care. 9 People had lost their lives in Saudi due to the infection. The death toll has reached 209.

The health lockdown, imposed was lifted on Wednesday in two districts in Saudi Arabia’s eastern governorate of Al Ahsa.