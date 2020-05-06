Covid-19 Updates: 2 People died of Coronavirus in Kuwait

2 People had lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic in Kuwait. This was reported by Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) quoting Ministry of Health.

The death toll in Kuwait has reached 42. New 485 confirmed cases of Covid-19 has been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus patients has reached at 6289. The 485 cases were either in touch with previously infected people or the sources of their infection are being investigated.

The total of patients in the intensive care are 88, including 40 in critical condition. 187 more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries in the country to 2,219.