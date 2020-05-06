Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases touched 50,000 in India

The total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 50,000 mark on Wednesday. The total number of cases is now 50,545. Till now more than 14,000 people have recovered and more than 1,650 people have died.

Maharashtra is the worst hit state by the pandemic. Maharashtra currently has 16,758 cases. 1,233 new coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday. A total of 10,714 cases were reported from Mumbai alone.

Gujarat has the second highest numbers, 6200-plus, followed by the national capital, which has more than 5,000 cases. Delhi is followed by Tamil Nadu, where the figure has crossed 4,000.

The last 10,000 patients were detected over a period three days. The biggest spike in numbers — 3900 over a period of 24 hours — was reported on Tuesday.