168 new coronavirus cases has been confirmed in Oman. This was reported by Omani news agency (ONA) quoting the Health Ministry in the country.

The total, number of coronavirus cases has been rised to 2903 in the country. The newly diagnosed cases include  41 Omanis and 127 foreigners. The overall number of recoveries in Oman has reached 888. Till now 13 deaths has been reported.

A 67-year-old Omani man died of Covid-19, becoming the sultanate’s 13th such fatality.