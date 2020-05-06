Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh government makes important announcement

Uttar Pradesh government has on Wednesday announced some important measures to boost the revenue income of the state. The decision were taken at a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday in Lucknow.

The Up government has decided to impose a ‘corona tax’ on liquor, besides raising prices of petrol and diesel. The UP government aims to bag around Rs.2350 crore by hiking the liquor prices.

With this price hike, country-made liquor will now be costlier by Rs 5, medium-level alcohol by Rs 10 for 180 ml, Rs 20 for 500 ml and Rs 30 for those above 500 ml, while premium brands have been hiked by Rs 20 for 180 ml, Rs 30 for 500 ml and Rs 50 for those above 500 ml. Price of foreign branded liquor has been hiked by Rs 100 for 180 ml, Rs 200 for 500 ml and Rs 400 for above 500 ml.

The government will impose an additional VAT (Value-Added Tax) of Rs 2 per litre on petrol and Rs 1 per litre on diesel, which is expected to generate additional revenue of Rs 2,070 crore for the cash-starved state exchequer.

Petrol will now cost Rs 73.91 per litre in UP, while diesel will be available at Rs 63.86 per litre.