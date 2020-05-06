Firstlook poster of ‘Betaal’ produced by Shah Rukh Khan released

The first look of web series ‘Betaal’ has been released. And also the digital streaming date of the web series was announced. Digital streaming platform Netflix has announced this.Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has produced the series.

“Betaal” will be start streaming on May 24 on Netflix. The series is written and directed by Patrick Graham. Nikhil Mahajan is the co-director of the show. The series is co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix. Betaal stars Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi, Manjiri Pupala, and Syna Anand.

“Here’s 1st look of #Betaal, our upcoming horror-thriller web series, starring @ItsViineetKumar, @AahanaKumra & directed by #PatrickGraham, @iamnm. “Produced by @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan @_GauravVerma, it premieres May 24 on @NetflixIndia,” the tweet on the official page of Red Chillies Entertainment read.

A remote village becomes the theatre of a breathless battle when a two-century-old Betaal, a British Indian Army officer, and his battalion of zombie redcoats are unleashed. With Indian police pitted against the undead army, hapless villagers are trapped in a horrific, edge-of-your-seat conflict.

Shah Rukh earlier produced spy thriller “Bard of Blood”, featuring Emraan Hashmi, for the streamer.