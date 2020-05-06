Good News for boozers: State government to start online sale, home delivery of liquor from tomorrow

Online sale, home delivery of liquor will star in Punjab from tomorrow. The excise department in Punjab will start the online order and home delivery of liquor across the state from Thursday .

The liquor shops in the state will open from from 9 am to 1 pm in Punjab from Thursday. The sale at the vends will be allowed only during the stipulated hours. The liquor vendors have been directed not to sell more than two litres of liquor per order.

“We have completed all modalities related to starting the home delivery of liquor. We are hopeful that the department will get the green signal from state cabinet to go ahead with it,” said Navdeep Bhinder, Punjab’s additional excuse and taxation commissioner.

“The stringent directions have been issued to vendors across the state regarding home delivery. They have to maintain the order book on a daily basis, while only two persons will be allowed to deliver liquor to customers per liquor vend,” Bhinder said.

“The approval from the cabinet is a mere formality. All prerequisites related to this move have already been completed as the state excise department has already directed deputy commissioners, excise officials and liquor vendors to go ahead with the plan,” an official said.