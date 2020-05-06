“Governments should not squeeze and take money from the people”: P.Chidamabram criticizes hiking excise duty of fuels

Veteran Congress leader and former union minister P.Chidamabram has criticized the union government’s decision to hike the excise duty of the petroleum products in the country. The former union finance minister said that the government’s decision to hike the excise duty is ‘cruel’.

New or higher taxes are justified only when the economy is booming. Tax burdens on the middle class and poor is actually taxing distress. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 6, 2020

“Governments should give money to the people in times of distress, not squeeze and take money from the people,” Chidambaram said. “We have been pleading for cash transfers from the government to the bottom half of the people/families. Instead, governments are doing a reverse transfer of money from the people to the government! Cruel,” he added.

नया या उच्च कर परिवारों को कंगाल कर देगा। सरकारों को अपने घाटे को पूरा करने के लिए उधार लेना चाहिए, न कि उच्च कर का बोझ देना चाहिए, जबकि आर्थिक गतिविधि रुकी हुई हो। — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 6, 2020

“Governments must borrow to meet their deficits, not impose higher tax burdens when economic activity has ground to a halt,” he said. He accused that the new tax burden will will impoverish families further who were already in distress.

हम सरकार से कब से अनुरोध कर रहे हैं कि देश के आधे निचले लोगों/परिवारों को नकद हस्तांतरण करें। इसके बजाए सरकारें लोगों से सरकार को पैसे का हस्तांतरण करा रही हैं। बहुत निर्दयी है। — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 6, 2020

The union government on Tuesday night hiked the excise duty on petrol by Rs 10 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 13 a litre. Retail prices of petrol and diesel will not be impacted by the tax changes as state-owned oil firms will adjust them against the recent fall in oil prices.